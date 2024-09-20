Russian troops injure five people in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast
Friday, 20 September 2024, 14:01
The Russian army attacked the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on 20 September, injuring people.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "According to the investigation, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the town of Kostiantynivka on 20 September 2024. Early reports indicate that the occupiers attacked the settlement with artillery.
Advertisement:
Five local residents were injured as a result of the attack – four women aged 60 to 88 and a man, 57."
Details: The injured were diagnosed with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.
The Russian attack damaged the facades of apartment buildings, trade pavilions, a gas pipeline, a shop, an administrative building, a garage, as well as a power line in the town.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!