Russian troops injure five people in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Russian army attacked the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on 20 September, injuring people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the town of Kostiantynivka on 20 September 2024. Early reports indicate that the occupiers attacked the settlement with artillery.

Five local residents were injured as a result of the attack – four women aged 60 to 88 and a man, 57."

Details: The injured were diagnosed with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

The Russian attack damaged the facades of apartment buildings, trade pavilions, a gas pipeline, a shop, an administrative building, a garage, as well as a power line in the town.

