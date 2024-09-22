Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Ukrainian air defence units shot down 71 Russian Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 21-22 September. Six more disappeared from radar, likely due to electronic warfare activity.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Ukrainian military noted that the Russians had fired two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast and launched 80 Shahed-type loitering munitions from the Russian cities of Yeysk and Kursk.

Ukrainian air defence units were responding in Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

