Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drone in Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported on the morning of 20 September that air defence had been responding to a Russian drone.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 08:59, the Air Force reported a drone in the Zolotonosha district of Cherkasy Oblast, heading west.

At 09:10, it was said that the drone was moving from Cherkasy towards Kyiv Oblast.

Quote: "Kyiv Oblast! A drone has been detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the target. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given. Take care of your safety.

Observe information silence – do not document or post the combat efforts of our defenders online."

Russia launched groups of Shahed attack drones into Ukraine on the evening of 19 September. Air defence responded in Kyiv Oblast and Ivano-Frankivsk. Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi and Rivne.

The air defence forces of Air Command Zakhid (West) downed a Russian attack drone in Lviv Oblast. Drone wreckage has caused a fire in one of the villages.

Background: Recently, the Russians have been launching Shahed drones at Ukraine every evening and night. Their leader, Vladimir Putin, announced plans to increase the production of Russian drones nearly tenfold in 2024.

