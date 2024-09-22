Russians injure 3 women in strike on residential area in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sloviansk on 22 September. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russian army struck the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, at 11:50 on 22 September, injuring three civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Details: The Russians targeted one of the houses. Ukrainian rescue workers freed a woman from under the rubble.

Two of the woman’s neighbours, ages 53 and 54, were also injured. The victims were taken to hospital.

According to preliminary information, the Russian Armed Forces used FAB-250 aer-dropped bombs in the attack.

