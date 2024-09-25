All Sections
Russians attack village in Kherson Oblast, killing elderly woman and injuring her daughter

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 25 September 2024, 14:38
Russians attack village in Kherson Oblast, killing elderly woman and injuring her daughter
Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces bombarded the village of Zymivnyk in Kherson Oblast on 25 September, killing an 80-year-old woman and leaving her 48-year-old daughter in hospital.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office: "According to the investigation, the occupiers shelled the village of Zymivnyk using artillery at about 13:00 on 25 September 2024."

Details: An 80-year-old woman was reportedly killed in the Russian attack. Her 48-year-old daughter was taken to hospital with a blast trauma, concussion and facial and forearm injuries. She is currently under medical supervision.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of this war crime by Russia, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

