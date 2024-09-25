Russians attack Kherson, injuring four people

The Russians attacked Kherson on the morning of 25 September. Four civilians were injured as a result of the hostile actions.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Mrochko reported that three residents of the village of Antonivka, on the outskirts of the city, were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Advertisement:

He said the Russians dropped explosives from a drone at around 10:00. Three men aged 57, 63 and 74 sustained shrapnel wounds and blast injuries.

Later, he reported another casualty in Kherson’s Central district.

Quote from Mrochko: "A 24-year-old woman sustained injuries in the Central district of the city this morning as a result of an enemy attack.

Advertisement:

She sought medical assistance on her own. The doctors diagnosed her with blast injuries and concussion. Further examinations are currently underway."

Background:

Russian troops launched an airstrike on a school in Mylove hromada in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast on the night of 24-25 September. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 24 September, killing a 60-year-old man and injuring a 70-year-old woman.

Support UP or become our patron!