Russians attack Kherson, injuring four people
The Russians attacked Kherson on the morning of 25 September. Four civilians were injured as a result of the hostile actions.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Mrochko reported that three residents of the village of Antonivka, on the outskirts of the city, were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.
He said the Russians dropped explosives from a drone at around 10:00. Three men aged 57, 63 and 74 sustained shrapnel wounds and blast injuries.
Later, he reported another casualty in Kherson’s Central district.
Quote from Mrochko: "A 24-year-old woman sustained injuries in the Central district of the city this morning as a result of an enemy attack.
She sought medical assistance on her own. The doctors diagnosed her with blast injuries and concussion. Further examinations are currently underway."
Background:
- Russian troops launched an airstrike on a school in Mylove hromada in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast on the night of 24-25 September. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
- Russian forces launched a drone attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 24 September, killing a 60-year-old man and injuring a 70-year-old woman.
