All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Around 10 drones downed over Kyiv: 20 cars damaged, fire extinguished – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 September 2024, 07:40
Around 10 drones downed over Kyiv: 20 cars damaged, fire extinguished – photos
Firefighters putting out the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence forces have recorded that over 15 drones were heading toward the city of Kyiv. Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has reported that combat efforts to down them had lasted for five hours, resulting in the destruction of about 10 drones. One child has been injured in the attack.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Popko: "Air defence assets and personnel downed around 10 Russian attack drones (The exact number and type of UAVs will be published in the Ukrainian Air Force’s reports). 

Advertisement:

Details: At first, Popko reported that one child had been injured. However, later Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that the information about the injured child was not confirmed. 

 
Damaged car.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service reported that a gas pipe had ruptured on the ground floor of a four-storey residential building in the Pecherskyi district as a result of the Russian attack, causing a fire. The fire has been extinguished.

 
Firefighter putting out the fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

About 20 cars were damaged and windows shattered in four residential buildings.

Advertisement:
 
A firefighter.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Wreckage also fell on a kindergarten.

Background:

  • Explosions were heard and air defence systems were responding all night long in Kyiv.
  • Fallen wreckage from a Russian Shahed drone caused a fire on the ground floor of a residential building in the Pecherskskyi district of Kyiv on the morning of 26 September. Approximately 20 cars were damaged and wreckage fell on a kindergarten.

Support UP or become our patron!

KyivShahed dronefirechildren
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Kyiv
Explosions heard in Kyiv as air defence responds on city outskirts
Ukraine's air defence downs nearly 20 Russian drones around Kyiv overnight
Drone wreckage falls on premises of utility company in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: