Around 10 drones downed over Kyiv: 20 cars damaged, fire extinguished – photos

Ukraine’s air defence forces have recorded that over 15 drones were heading toward the city of Kyiv. Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has reported that combat efforts to down them had lasted for five hours, resulting in the destruction of about 10 drones. One child has been injured in the attack.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Popko: "Air defence assets and personnel downed around 10 Russian attack drones (The exact number and type of UAVs will be published in the Ukrainian Air Force’s reports).

Details: At first, Popko reported that one child had been injured. However, later Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that the information about the injured child was not confirmed.

Damaged car. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service reported that a gas pipe had ruptured on the ground floor of a four-storey residential building in the Pecherskyi district as a result of the Russian attack, causing a fire. The fire has been extinguished.

Firefighter putting out the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

About 20 cars were damaged and windows shattered in four residential buildings.

A firefighter. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Wreckage also fell on a kindergarten.

Background:

Explosions were heard and air defence systems were responding all night long in Kyiv.

Fallen wreckage from a Russian Shahed drone caused a fire on the ground floor of a residential building in the Pecherskskyi district of Kyiv on the morning of 26 September. Approximately 20 cars were damaged and wreckage fell on a kindergarten.

