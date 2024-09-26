Shahed drone attack: residential building on fire in Kyiv, gas pipeline ruptured – photo

A Russian Shahed drone wreckage has caused a fire on the ground floor of a residential building in the Pecherskskyi district of Kyiv on the morning of 26 September. Approximately 20 cars have been damaged and wreckage has fallen on a kindergarten.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "Emergency services were called to the Pecherskyi district. Early reports indicate that fallen wreckage has caused a fire on the ground floor of a residential building. Units are on their way to the scene."

Details: Early reports from Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, indicate that the Russian drone attack caused a gas pipe rupture. Specialist engineers from Kyivgaz [a Kyiv gas distribution company] rushed to the scene.

Firefighters putting out the fire. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Updated: Klitschko confirmed that the gas pipe on the ground floor of a four-storey residential building ruptured in the Pecherskyi district, where the wreckage fell. All services are working at the scene and no injuries have been reported.

Popko added that, in addition to the gas pipe rupture, around 20 cars were damaged. Wreckage fell on a kindergarten.

Information about casualties is being established.

Background: Explosions were heard and air defence systems were responding all night long in Kyiv.

