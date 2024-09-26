All Sections
Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 September 2024, 09:00
Russians attack energy facility in Mykolaiv Oblast: power outages reported
A firefighter in action. Stock photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces struck an energy facility in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 September, leaving some people without electricity.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence assets and personnel conducted combat operations in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 September. Details will follow later.

The enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the oblast, and consumers are experiencing power outages."

Details: Kim noted that power engineers had reconnected most of the buildings to the power grid, and the work is ongoing.

Nobody was injured in the attack.

Background:

  • On the evening of 25 September, Russian troops launched attack drones on Ukraine.
  • Explosions also rang out in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in a Russian drone attack on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Ivano-Frankivsk was partly disconnected from the power grid.
  • Explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv at night, where air defence systems were responding. Reports indicated that wreckage from a Russian Shahed drone had caused a fire on the ground floor of a residential building in the Pecherskskyi district of Kyiv. Approximately 20 cars were damaged and wreckage fell on a kindergarten. Authorities reported that around ten drones had been downed over the capital.
  • Another 13 Russian Shahed drones were intercepted in the skies over Sumy Oblast.

Mykolaiv OblastShahed droneenergy
