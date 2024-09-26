All Sections
Russians strike village of Ivashky in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring local man

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 26 September 2024, 13:35
Russians strike village of Ivashky in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring local man
Photo: the National Police of Ukraine

Russian forces struck the village of Ivashky in Kharkiv Oblast on 26 September, injuring a 50-year-old local man.

Source: the National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "On 26 September at about 07:30 Russian troops shelled the village of Ivashky with artillery. A 50-year-old local man was injured and hospitalised with blast injuries."

Details: The Russians also destroyed a one-storey residential building, damaged outbuildings, garages, two cars, a motorcycle and storage facilities.

An investigative-operative group, forensics and bomb technicians has inspected the site of attack. A criminal proceeding on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

