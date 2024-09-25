Ukraine's intelligence agency on liberation of Vovchansk plant: 20 Russians captured in week-long operation

An officer from the Tymur special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) who goes by the alias "Viking" has revealed details of its operation to liberate the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DIU’s press office, citing Viking on the national 24/7 newscast

Details: Viking confirmed that the DIU special forces were able to capture 20 Russian soldiers as a result of the operation, which went on for more than a week.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The battle lasted just over a week. There was intense fire from the enemy. The enemy at the plant put up significant resistance, but ultimately we completed the mission successfully.

Twenty Russians were captured at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and several dozen were killed. Another four attempted to leave the plant and were neutralised outside the plant’s perimeter."

Background:

Advertisement:

On 24 September, DIU reported the liberation of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant in Kharkiv Oblast and the mop-up operation.

Russian forces took control of the plant in May 2024, but Ukraine's defence forces quickly surrounded and blocked them. The Russians relied on drones for support.

Support UP or become our patron!