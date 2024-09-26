Russians strike railway station in Sumy Oblast, wounding staff

Three personnel were injured in a Russian drone strike on Sumy Oblast’s railway station.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia

Quote: "We have bad news from Sumy Oblast – three railway workers were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on a railway station," the statement said.

As a result, one wagon worker, along with paramilitary guard and communications service employees on a business trip, were hurt.

"The injured railway personnel have received all essential medical care. There is currently no threat to their lives," the business stated.

The bombardment damaged the building of the train station, knocking out 15 double-glazed windows.

