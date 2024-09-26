Two women injured in Russian drone attack on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast

Two women, aged 58 and 53, have been injured in a Russian drone attack on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the morning, two people were injured in a Russian drone strike on Beryslav. Women, aged 58 and 53, were taken to hospital after suffering concussions and explosive injuries due to the explosives dropped from a UAV."

Details: It is noted that the injured are currently being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

