Two women injured in Russian drone attack on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 16:55
Two women, aged 58 and 53, have been injured in a Russian drone attack on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "In the morning, two people were injured in a Russian drone strike on Beryslav. Women, aged 58 and 53, were taken to hospital after suffering concussions and explosive injuries due to the explosives dropped from a UAV."
Details: It is noted that the injured are currently being provided with the necessary medical assistance.
