All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Exhibition in support of Ukrainian prisoners opens in Paris – photos

Mariia KabatsiiThursday, 26 September 2024, 18:45
Exhibition in support of Ukrainian prisoners opens in Paris – photos
For the Sake of a Letter exhibition. Photo: Katia Syta

An exhibition titled For the Sake of a Letter, featuring works by Ukrainian collage artists, has opened in Paris. The exhibition aims to support Ukrainians illegally detained by Russia and advocate for their right to communicate with family and friends.

The exhibition was initiated by the #myministryofculture community and the CUTOUT COLLAGE art project. Its organisation in Paris was made possible with the support of gallery owner Xavier Gras and his gallery, Le Bonheur est Dans L'instant.

The exhibition was curated by multimedia artists Katia Syta and Annette Sagal. For Syta, this is her second art project focusing on Ukrainian prisoners held by the Kremlin. Her first project, Please Release the Birds, was completed last year with support from the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Center for Civil Liberties.

Advertisement:
 
Katia Syta, one of the curators of the project.
Photo: Katia Syta

"My first project is still ongoing, travelling across Ukraine and occasionally being exhibited in various European cities, such as The Hague. Olena Tsyhipa, the wife of one of the civilian prisoners, is actively working to promote the exhibition further, as there are few opportunities to raise awareness on this issue," Katia Syta told Ukrainska Pravda.Culture.

 
The project raises the issue of providing prisoners with the opportunity to correspond.
Photo: Katia Syta

She adds that the new project highlights a crucial issue – the right of prisoners to correspondence. This is stipulated in Article 71 of the Geneva Convention, but the Russians are blatantly violating this right for Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners.

For the For the Sake of a Letter exhibition, 21 collage artists and photographer Olena Morozova contributed their works. Her photographs served as the foundation for the project and as the inspiration for the artists' creations.

Advertisement:
 
For the Sake of a Letter.
Photo: Katia Syta

"Together with Annette Sagal and Olha Syta, we founded the CUTOUT COLLAGE ART PROJECT, where we have resident artists who regularly create works under our curation. This time, I proposed a project on the theme of prisoners of war. It turned out that some of our artists have personally experienced, or have family members affected by, Russia’s crimes – captivity, sexual violence, occupation. For some, this topic was so challenging that they had to step back from participating," admits Katia Syta.

 
For the Sake of a Letter opened in Paris.
Photo: Katia Syta

To distinguish the main artistic activities of the collage community from the socio-political ones, she established the #myministryofculture community.

The For the Sake of a Letter project is divided into two parts: portraits of women from the families of prisoners who are fighting for the freedom of their loved ones and analogue, digital, and animated collages inspired by photographs taken by Olena Morozova.

 
Photo: Katia Syta

The curator acknowledges that the French are more familiar with the culture of the Russian Empire and its successor, Russia, so Ukraine remains relatively unknown to them: "That’s why I chose the exhibition as a means to engage in dialogue with the French audience. It is important to me that they understand the distinction between Ukraine and Russia. They need to be aware of the immense pain and damage the aggressor country is inflicting upon us and that the prisoners, who don’t even have the right to correspond, are just one aspect of this tragedy."

 
The exhibition is held at Le Bonheur est Dans L'instant gallery.
Photo: Katia Syta

The exhibition at the Le Bonheur est Dans L'instant gallery in Paris will be open until 30 September.

Support UP or become our patron!

Franceprisonersculture
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
France
France to prepare and fully equip Ukrainian brigade
France to allocate €60 million by end of year to support Ukraine's energy sector – photos
Former French PM pledges to continue supporting Ukraine as MP
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: