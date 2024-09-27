Zelenskyy shares details of Victory Plan with Harris

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kamala Harris. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented the details of the Victory Plan to Kamala Harris, current US Vice President and presidential candidate for the Democrats.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy also said that it is very important for Ukraine to be fully understood and work in full coordination with the United States.

Quote: "We must end this war, we need a just peace. We must protect our people – Ukrainian families, Ukrainian children – and everyone from Putin's evil. And we are grateful to the US for supporting Ukraine all this time."

On 26 September, Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate and briefed them on the key points of the Victory Plan.

US President Joe Biden stated shortly before his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House that Russia will not win the war with Ukraine.

