All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy shares details of Victory Plan with Harris

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 27 September 2024, 00:33
Zelenskyy shares details of Victory Plan with Harris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kamala Harris. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented the details of the Victory Plan to Kamala Harris, current US Vice President and presidential candidate for the Democrats. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy also said that it is very important for Ukraine to be fully understood and work in full coordination with the United States.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We must end this war, we need a just peace. We must protect our people – Ukrainian families, Ukrainian children – and everyone from Putin's evil. And we are grateful to the US for supporting Ukraine all this time."

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Zelenskyy
Biden: Russia will not win this war, Ukraine will prevail
Zelenskyy meets with Biden at White House
White House sees no political motives in Zelenskyy's visit to arms factory
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: