All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UN has no funds to help Ukrainians who fled frontline areas through this winter

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 27 September 2024, 06:46
UN has no funds to help Ukrainians who fled frontline areas through this winter
People waiting for a train to evacuate. Photo: minre.gov.ua

The United Nations (UN) does not have the funds needed to help Ukrainians this winter.

Source: Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR representative in Ukraine; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne 

Quote: "The reality is that the funding situation for organisations like ours is far too low at this time of the year."

Advertisement:

Details: Lindholm Billing stressed that UNHCR currently has only 47% of the funds needed to help millions of Ukrainians displaced or affected by the war. Last year, the programme was 70% funded.

Currently, there are about 3.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine, but  Lindholm Billing explained that Russian attacks on infrastructure and the intensification of Russian troops are causing new waves of IDPs.

She noted that almost 99,000 people had evacuated or fled frontline settlements in Donetsk Oblast since 1 August.

Advertisement:

UNHCR is working with Ukrainian organisations to provide support to IDPs and to help the most vulnerable, particularly before the onset of winter. Some 650,000 people are receiving this assistance.

Support UP or become our patron!

UNIDPs
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
UN
Zelenskyy urges UN to deter Russia from attacks that threaten nuclear safety
Georgian delegation did not applaud Biden's statement on Ukraine at UN – video
Sexual violence as form of torture: UN Commission finds new evidence of Russia's torture of Ukrainian prisoners
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: