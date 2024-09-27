UN has no funds to help Ukrainians who fled frontline areas through this winter

The United Nations (UN) does not have the funds needed to help Ukrainians this winter.

Source: Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR representative in Ukraine; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "The reality is that the funding situation for organisations like ours is far too low at this time of the year."

Details: Lindholm Billing stressed that UNHCR currently has only 47% of the funds needed to help millions of Ukrainians displaced or affected by the war. Last year, the programme was 70% funded.

Currently, there are about 3.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine, but Lindholm Billing explained that Russian attacks on infrastructure and the intensification of Russian troops are causing new waves of IDPs.

She noted that almost 99,000 people had evacuated or fled frontline settlements in Donetsk Oblast since 1 August.

UNHCR is working with Ukrainian organisations to provide support to IDPs and to help the most vulnerable, particularly before the onset of winter. Some 650,000 people are receiving this assistance.

