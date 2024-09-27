All Sections
Three bodies retrieved from under rubble of police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih – photos

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 27 September 2024, 16:41
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has risen to three, with two more bodies - a man and a woman - being pulled from under the rubble of the National Police headquarters.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Lysak: "The body of a woman was found under the rubble of an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih. Thus, according to the information available, this morning the enemy killed one person in the city. Five people were injured."

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Besides an administrative building, the Russians also damaged 23 houses and three nine-storey buildings, as well as an educational institution. Over 80 cars, including eight official vehicles, were damaged as well.

Later, the rescue workers reported that six people had been injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.

 
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Updated: At 16:20, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that two more bodies, of a man and a woman, had been retrieved from under the rubble. Therefore, the number of people killed in the morning attack rose to three.

Background: Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 27 September, hitting the National Police headquarters. 

