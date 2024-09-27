Explosion heard in Kryvyi Rih

An air-raid warning has been issued on the morning of 27 September in over half of Ukraine’s oblasts due to a threat of ballistic missiles being used from the south, and shortly after an explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Air Forces reported the threat of ballistic missiles being used at 09:11. Local authorities announced an explosion in Kryvyi Rih at 09:23, promising further details later.

Quote from Lysak: "Kryvyi Rih. Explosion. Details later."

Updated: The all-clear was given at 09:44 in all oblasts, except for Sumy and Donetsk.

Later it was revealed that Russian forces had launched a missile attack on a district police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih. People were injured as a result of the attack, and some of them may still be under the rubble.

