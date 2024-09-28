US studies details of Ukraine's Victory Plan carefully – US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the US administration is studying Ukraineʼs Victory Plan, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented to US President Joe Biden during their meeting at the White House in Washington.

Source: Antony Blinken's statement reports Voice of America; European Pravda

Details: When asked whether Kyiv would receive permission in the future to use Western weapons for long-range strikes on Russian military targets, Blinken said that the administration and Ukraine's partners are now studying the details of this plan and, if necessary, considering "additional actions" to help Ukrainians achieve victory.

Quote from Blinken: "And we are studying it [Victory Plan] very carefully, and that includes what, if any, additional things we or other partners of Ukraine would be called on to do in order to help them achieve that success. But the President has been very clear that he’s committed to Ukraine’s success."

Blinken emphasised that President Biden "has been very clear that he is committed to Ukraine's success".

Quote from Blinken: "He’s committed to making sure that they have what they need to effectively defend themselves as well. I’ve said it many times and I’ll say it again: Every step along the way, we’ve adapted and adjusted to those needs, and I’m convinced we’ll continue to do so."

The Wall Street Journal reports that US President Joe Biden's administration is concerned that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan to win the war against Russia lacks a comprehensive strategy.

