All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US studies details of Ukraine's Victory Plan carefully – US Secretary of State

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 12:59
US studies details of Ukraine's Victory Plan carefully – US Secretary of State
Antony Blinken. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the US administration is studying Ukraineʼs Victory Plan, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented to US President Joe Biden during their meeting at the White House in Washington.

Source: Antony Blinken's statement reports Voice of America; European Pravda

Details: When asked whether Kyiv would receive permission in the future to use Western weapons for long-range strikes on Russian military targets, Blinken said that the administration and Ukraine's partners are now studying the details of this plan and, if necessary, considering "additional actions" to help Ukrainians achieve victory.

Advertisement:

Quote from Blinken: "And we are studying it [Victory Plan] very carefully, and that includes what, if any, additional things we or other partners of Ukraine would be called on to do in order to help them achieve that success. But the President has been very clear that he’s committed to Ukraine’s success."

Blinken emphasised that President Biden "has been very clear that he is committed to Ukraine's success".

Quote from Blinken: "He’s committed to making sure that they have what they need to effectively defend themselves as well. I’ve said it many times and I’ll say it again: Every step along the way, we’ve adapted and adjusted to those needs, and I’m convinced we’ll continue to do so."

Advertisement:

The Wall Street Journal reports that US President Joe Biden's administration is concerned that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan to win the war against Russia lacks a comprehensive strategy.

Support UP or become our patron!

USApeace
Advertisement:

Poland welcomes Ukraine's step towards resuming exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims

Ukraine plans to begin exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims

Kyiv condemns Iran's attack on Israel and calls on partners to defend Ukraine's skies just as resolutely

Collaborator judge assassinated in temporarily occupied Berdiansk – video

Ukrainian and Polish foreign ministers had "friendly chat" in Warsaw

Ukrainian forces leave Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast due to threat of encirclement, military says

All News
USA
EU chief diplomat outraged by Trump's remarks on lack of EU aid to Ukraine
Blinken says China's words about peace in Ukraine and its actions do not match – Reuters
Victory Plan has been presented, all key issues known by partners – Zelenskyy in US
RECENT NEWS
23:09
Russian army strikes Kharkiv, injuring 8 people
22:50
Power engineers restore power line of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant damaged by Russia
21:44
Zelenskyy: Our warriors ensure really tangible damage to occupier
21:37
Poland welcomes Ukraine's step towards resuming exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
21:30
Russian representative summoned to Lithuanian Foreign Ministry over execution of Ukrainian soldiers
21:27
Zelenskyy calls for faster construction of shelters for people and energy facilities
21:13
PACE calls for return of Ukrainian POWs and civilian detainees
21:00
Zelenskyy compares Western help for Israel and Ukraine
20:38
Zelenskyy to strengthen Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service to show something at Ramstein meeting
19:37
EU plans to send military advisers to Ukraine – Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: