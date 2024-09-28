All Sections
Blinken says China's words about peace in Ukraine and its actions do not match – Reuters

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 03:30
Blinken and Wang Yi. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has emphasised serious US concerns regarding China's support for Russia's defence industrial base during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday. He has stated that Beijing's rhetoric on peace in Ukraine "doesn't add up".

Source: Reuters

Details: Blinken also addressed "dangerous and destabilising actions" by China in the South China Sea and discussed improving communication between US and Chinese military forces during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Blinken mentioned at a press conference that they also discussed ways to stop the flow of drugs into the US and the risks associated with artificial intelligence.

Blinken pointed out that around 70% of machine tools and 90% of microelectronics imported by Russia come from China and Hong Kong, which materially aids Moscow in producing the missiles, armoured vehicles and ammunition necessary to continue the war.

Quote from Blinken: "So when Beijing says that, on the one hand, it wants peace, it wants to see an end to the conflict, but on the other hand, is allowing its companies to take actions that are actually helping Putin continue the aggression, that doesn't add up."

Details: Blinken also added that "pressing Iran, North Korea and China... to stop providing weapons, artillery, machinery and other support" to Russia is crucial to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

Previously: China continues to stand by its position that what is needed to end the war in Ukraine (which it refers to as a "crisis") is an immediate ceasefire, negotiations, and avoidance of sanctions and economic pressure.

Background:

  • In late May 2024, the governments of Brazil and China proposed a six-point plan.
  • The first point states that Ukraine and Russia should "call on all relevant parties to observe three principles for de-escalating the situation, namely no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no provocation by any party".        
  • On 21 September 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Brazilian leader Lula da Silva to discuss efforts to restore peace.
  • Brazil is one of the countries that did not sign the final communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, which took place on 15-16 June in Switzerland.
  • In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Ukraine's Ambassador to Brazil, Andrii Melnyk, said that Brazil had not warned Ukraine of its intention to present a peace plan with China to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

USAChinawarRussia
