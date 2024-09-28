3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian airstrike on the village of Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast has left three people dead and at least three more injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Three people have been killed in an enemy airstrike on Slatyne."

Details: The official noted that at least three more people had been injured. One woman is in a serious condition.

Syniehubov added that Russian forces had hit civilian infrastructure, damaging the premises of an educational institution and shops. People were on the street at the time of the strike.

