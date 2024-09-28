A Russian drone struck a car in the settlement of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a Ukrainian Supreme Court judge and leaving three women injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Syniehubov: "Around 13:00, the invaders attacked Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district.

A drone hit a car. One civilian man has been killed. Information is being gathered. Three more women have been injured and taken to hospital."

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office stated that the deceased man was a Supreme Court judge delivering humanitarian aid to local residents.

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "The investigation has revealed that an enemy First-Person View drone hit a civilian Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Derhachi hromada, on 28 September. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

The 61-year-old driver was killed right away. The man killed in the cynical attack was a judge of the Supreme Court who was delivering humanitarian aid to local residents.

photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Three more women are also known to have been injured. Early reports indicate that they were also in the car. They have been taken to hospital."

