ISW reports now feature section on Ukrainian operations in Russia

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have introduced a new section in their reports on the Russian invasion of Ukraine titled Ukrainian Operations in the Russian Federation.

Source: ISW

Quote: "ISW is introducing a new section of the Russian Offensive Campaign [against Ukraine] Assessment, 'Ukrainian Operations in the Russian Federation', in which ISW will track Ukrainian ground attacks, offensive operations, and long-range strikes within Russia.

ISW will hereafter report on tactical updates on Ukrainian offensive operations in Kursk Oblast in this section, unless there is a major inflection in the situation on the ground.

ISW will also track Ukrainian long-range strikes on targets within the Russian Federation in this section. ISW will not, however, offer assessments about Ukrainian objectives or capabilities in this new section."

Details: On 2 September, Russian forces reclaimed previously lost positions east of Korenevo as Ukrainian assaults continued in Kursk Oblast.

Geolocated footage from that day shows Russian forces retaking areas near Olgovka, east of Korenevo, and it appears that Ukrainian troops likely withdrew from the settlement.

A Russian military blogger reported that Ukrainian forces made minor advances near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya, northwest of Sudzha, with Russian forces having previously abandoned positions there to avoid being encircled.

Russian sources also claimed that Ukrainian forces carried out assault operations southwest of Korenevo near Komarovka, in and around Korenevo itself, east of Korenevo near Olgovka and Kremyanoye, northwest of Sudzha near Malaya Loknya, north of Sudzha near Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and Russkoye Porechnoye, northeast of Sudzha near Bolshoye Soldatskoye and Martynovka and southeast of Sudzha near Borki on 1 and 2 September.

In addition, a Russian military blogger noted that Ukrainian forces continue to target Russian pontoon crossings over the Seym River near Glushkovo, west of the current Ukrainian position in Kursk Oblast.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 2 September:

Iran is expected to "imminently" deliver ballistic missiles to Russia to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin gave an interview to Mongolian outlet Unuudur ahead of his visit to Mongolia on 2-3 September, emphasising historical and modern Russian-Mongolian relations and current trilateral economic and energy initiatives with Mongolia and the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Russian and Mongolian officials indicated that the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for Putin's arrest will not impact Putin's ongoing visit to Mongolia, despite Mongolia's legal obligation to enforce this warrant.

Russian authorities detained Leningrad Military District (LMD) Deputy Commander Major General Valery Mumindzhanov on corruption charges on 2 September.

Russian forces recently regained lost positions east of Korenevo amid continued Ukrainian assaults in Kursk Oblast on 2 September.

Russian forces recently advanced in the Siversk, Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk directions and southwest of the city of Donetsk.

Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials are highlighting Russian military training capabilities, likely in an attempt to promote military recruitment and as part of long-term efforts to rebuild the Russian officer corps.

Russian occupation officials announced the start of the school year in occupied Ukraine, highlighting Russia's various efforts to coopt the educational system and forcibly Russify and militarise Ukrainian children and youth.

