Visit of ministers of "some EU countries" announced in Belarus

Maxim Rizhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, has stated that the ministers of some EU countries are expected at the international conference for "countering illegal migration" which will be held in Minsk in November 2024.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Belarusian propagandistic agency Belta

Details: Rizhenkov claimed that the Belarusian regime wanted to invite "the representatives of the neighbour states of Belarus" to the conference, as well as other member states of the EU and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"Among the potential participants of the conference there are a number of ministers of the countries of the European Union who have already confirmed their participation," he added.

He also claimed that the Belarusian regime was interested in facilitating "peace, security and stability" on the European continent.

The conference in question is dedicated to the measures Belarus takes in its fight against illegal migration. Meanwhile, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko directly threatens the EU by blackmailing it with a large inflow of migrants, which he has been doing since 2021.

Among the ministers of the EU states, only Peter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, visited Belarus over the past few years.

