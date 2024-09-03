All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Visit of ministers of "some EU countries" announced in Belarus

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 3 September 2024, 17:25
Visit of ministers of some EU countries announced in Belarus
Oleksandr Lukashenko. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Maxim Rizhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, has stated that the ministers of some EU countries are expected at the international conference for "countering illegal migration" which will be held in Minsk in November 2024.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Belarusian propagandistic agency Belta

Details: Rizhenkov claimed that the Belarusian regime wanted to invite "the representatives of the neighbour states of Belarus" to the conference, as well as other member states of the EU and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Advertisement:

"Among the potential participants of the conference there are a number of ministers of the countries of the European Union who have already confirmed their participation," he added.

He also claimed that the Belarusian regime was interested in facilitating "peace, security and stability" on the European continent.

The conference in question is dedicated to the measures Belarus takes in its fight against illegal migration. Meanwhile, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko directly threatens the EU by blackmailing it with a large inflow of migrants, which he has been doing since 2021.

Advertisement:

Among the ministers of the EU states, only Peter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, visited Belarus over the past few years.

Support UP or become our patron!

BelarusEU
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Belarus
Belarus uses aircraft to down Russian attack drone that flew into Belarus for first time
Ukrainian border guards comment on movement of Belarusian troops: they are not approaching Ukrainian border
Belarusian leader claims he is being advised to "turn away from Russia" and "fight together with Ukraine"
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: