Russian forces mount largest number of attacks on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces are continuing their attempts to advance further into Ukraine. Over the course of today, the Russians mounted 118 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defence forces, with nearly half of all the attacks taking place on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts, where most of the action is observed today.

Source: a report by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00 on 3 September

Details: The largest number of combat engagements occurred on the Kurakhove front, where Russian forces made 37 attempts to attack Ukrainian units. They are focusing their efforts on advancing near Ukrainsk, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Five clashes are still underway.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces made 31 attempts to attack Ukrainian defence forces near Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Mykhailivka and Zelene Pole. Ukrainian forces repelled 21 Russian attacks, with 10 clashes ongoing. Russian forces are focusing their efforts on areas in the vicinity of Novohrodivka (11 combat clashes) and Mykhailivka (9 combat clashes).

Russian forces are continuing to shell areas near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. Over the course of today, the Russians shelled Karpovychi, Pokrovka, Porozok, Dmytrivka, Sopych, Bobylivka, Velyka Pysarivka and Boiaro-Lezhachi, and carried out airstrikes on Esman, Usok and Yunakivka.

Russian aircraft dropped 24 glide bombs on Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and deployed artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems to strike the Ukrainian troops there.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces made two attempts to assault the positions of Ukrainian units in the vicinity of Vovchansk, with fighting ongoing.

The Russians also made four attempts to assault Ukrainian positions on the Kupiansk front, with Ukrainian forces repelling assaults near Hlushkivka, Synkivka and Berestove.

On the Lyman front, Russian units are continuing to mount attacks in the vicinity of Tverdokhlibove, Novosadove, Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny. Ukrainian forces repelled 16 Russian assaults on this front since the start of the day. Several clashes are still underway. Russian forces bombed areas near Petropavlivka and Borova.

Fighting continues on the Siversk front, where the Russians are assaulting Ukrainian forces near Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Spirne. Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian assaults on this front.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces undertook four assault operations near Andriivka and Chasiv Yar; fighting is still underway near Chasiv Yar. Russian aircraft are active on this front, dropping four glide bombs on Stupochky and Bila Hora and deploying rockets to strike areas in the vicinity of Hryhorivka twice.

Russian forces assaulted the positions of Ukrainian forces seven times on the Toretsk front, focusing on areas in the vicinity of Nelipivka and Toretsk. Ukrainian defence forces have repelled all Russian assaults on this front. Russian aircraft bombed Dachne, Kostiantynivka, Dyliivka and Toretsk.

On the Vremivka front, Russian forces launched eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka, with Ukrainian forces repelling all Russian assaults.

On the Orikhove front, Russian forces deployed 20 unguided rockets to attack the village of Piatykhatky and carried out five assault operations near Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian assault today. The Russians fired 40 rockets on Mykolaivka.

No active assault operations are currently underway on any of the other fronts in Ukraine.

