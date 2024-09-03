All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 September 2024, 23:09
Roman Hladkyi. Photo: Wikipedia

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has decided that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) should carry out additional special vetting of Roman Hladkyi, the new Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Following a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Committee on National Security, Intelligence and Defence, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has decided to conduct an additional special check of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Captain 1st Rank Roman Hladkyi, to be conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine."

Details: Hladkyi will be suspended from duty for the duration of the check.

Background: 

  • Ukrainska Pravda sources say the court register contains information that in 2020, Hladkyi sued the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) over an order issued by the head of the SSU’s Odesa Oblast branch which stripped Hladkyi of his access to state secrets. 
  • Many people in Ukraine took to social media to express their outrage at the Armed Forces’ announcement that Captain 1st Rank Roman Hladkyi had been appointed as Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces Command, although the military has rejected all the allegations made.
  • The DeepState military analysis project said Hladkyi was suspected of treason, espionage and corruption. His wife holds Russian citizenship and his daughter has represented Russia in sports competitions.
  • The SSU stated on 3 September that it did not conduct a check of Roman Hladkyi before he was appointed chief of staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as "it is not required by law" for that position.
  • Later, the SSU press service further stated the following: "The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a check of Roman Hladkyi in 2020 in connection with his access to state secrets".

