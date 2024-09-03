All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service did not conduct check of Unmanned Forces commander: they were not asked to

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 September 2024, 17:38
Roman Hladkyi. Photo: Wikipedia. org

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has stated that it did not conduct a check of Roman Hladkyi before he was appointed as Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces because "it is not required by law" for the position.

Source: press service of the SSU in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda 

Quote: "In accordance with current legislation, the chief of staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces Command is appointed by order of the Minister of Defence, based on the recommendation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This procedure does not envisage further obligatory checks or coordination with the Security Service and is an internal personnel decision by the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Therefore, the Security Service did not receive any corresponding requests and did not conduct a check of Roman Hladkyi before he was appointed as chief of staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces Command."

