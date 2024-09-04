Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv, air defence targets Russian attack drones in Kyiv Oblast

An air defence mobile firing group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv on the night of 3-4 September, as Russian attack UAVs were detected in Kyiv Oblast. Ukrainian air defence responded to the Russian attack near Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kyiv City State Administration

Details: Local authorities asked residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given and take care of their own safety.

It is also necessary to observe informational silence and not to record or post the work of the defenders on social media.

Update: Ukraine’s Air Force reported an attack UAV flying in the direction of Kyiv at 02:46, and an air-raid warning was issued in the city.

