Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours

Russian forces have launched assaults on 11 fronts over the past 24 hours, resulting in 207 combat engagements. More than half of these occurred on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 08:00 on 4 September

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted four offensive and assault operations in the area of the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, nine combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka and in the direction of Lozova.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops stopped 32 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their main efforts near the settlements of Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Hrekivka and Druzheliubivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Ivanodarivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian troops stopped eight Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian forces. The Russians, supported by aircraft, targeted the areas near the settlements of Stupochky, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora with guided aerial bombs and aircraft rockets.

Russian forces sought to advance near the town of Toretsk, launching seven strikes using bomber aircraft. A total of 15 combat engagements took place on the Toretsk front. The Russians also mounted attacks near the settlements of New-York, Nelipivka, Kurdiumivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 61 Russian attacks. The Russians are trying to advance near Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske and Selidove. They are concentrating their main efforts near the settlements of Novohrodivka, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka. They struck the settlement of Oleksandropil twice with aircraft rockets and bombarded Selidove and Myrnohrad with guided aerial bombs.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces are holding back the Russians near the settlements of Halytsynivka, Ukrainsk, Zhelanne, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. The Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defensive lines a total of 50 times. They deployed armoured vehicles but suffered significant losses.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched 10 attempts to seize Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar.

On the Orikhove front, Russian units made six attempts to advance near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

The Russians became more active on the Prydniprovske front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks on their positions. In addition, Russian forces used aircraft to attack the settlements of Mykolaivka, Tomaryne, Beryslav, Tiahyntsi and Vyrivka.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts has not changed significantly. There are no signs of Russian offensive groups being formed.

The Russians maintain a military presence on the border with Chernihiv Oblast, conducting reconnaissance activities and artillery bombardments.

Ukraine's defence forces are continuing operations on the Kursk front.

