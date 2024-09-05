Fire-affected cooling tower at Zaporizhzhia power plant will likely be demolished – IAEA

The fire-affected cooling tower at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is unfit for use and will likely be demolished in the future.

Source: Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Details: "Until today, we hadn't been able to get to this point high up in the tower, so we can assess in a much better way the damage that occurred. This big structure is not usable in the future, so it will probably be demolished at some point," Grossi said.

Advertisement:

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians had started a fire on the territory of the ZNPP and urged the IAEA and the international community to respond to the incident. No changes to radiation levels near the ZNPP have been documented.

The IAEA announced that its experts had witnessed strong dark smoke coming out of the northern area of the ZNPP following numerous explosions on the evening of 11 August.

Support UP or become our patron!