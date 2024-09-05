All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Fire-affected cooling tower at Zaporizhzhia power plant will likely be demolished – IAEA

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 5 September 2024, 14:02
Fire-affected cooling tower at Zaporizhzhia power plant will likely be demolished – IAEA
Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

The fire-affected cooling tower at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is unfit for use and will likely be demolished in the future.

Source: Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Details: "Until today, we hadn't been able to get to this point high up in the tower, so we can assess in a much better way the damage that occurred. This big structure is not usable in the future, so it will probably be demolished at some point," Grossi said.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians had started a fire on the territory of the ZNPP and urged the IAEA and the international community to respond to the incident. No changes to radiation levels near the ZNPP have been documented.
  • The IAEA announced that its experts had witnessed strong dark smoke coming out of the northern area of the ZNPP following numerous explosions on the evening of 11 August.

Support UP or become our patron!

IAEA
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
IAEA
IAEA chief to visit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant next week, his 5th trip there over past 2 years
IAEA detects risk of nuclear incident in Russia's Kursk Oblast after visiting nuclear plant – Russian media
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: