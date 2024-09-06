All Sections
Three nuclear power plants have not fully restored connection to power lines – IAEA

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 6 September 2024, 10:10
Stock photo: Getty Images

Rivne, Chornobyl and South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) have not yet restored the connection to all external power lines which they lost as a result of a Russian large-scale missile attack on 26 August.

Source: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as reported by Interfax-Ukraine 

Quote from IAEA: "The IAEA teams stationed at the Rivne and South Ukraine NPPs and the Chornobyl site reported that these sites have not yet restored connection to all of their off-site power lines following the widespread military activities on 26 August, targeting electrical substations that are important for nuclear safety. The teams also reported air raid alarms on most days over the past week." 

Details: The extent to which this affects their work is not specified.

Meanwhile, it is noted that a drone flight was recorded a few kilometres from the Khmelnytskyi NPP on Wednesday, 4 September.

In addition, the report says that Ukraine will receive the necessary spare parts for emergency diesel generators at the South Ukraine NPP. The IAEA has recently signed an agreement with France and Energoatom (Ukraine's National Atomic Energy Company) to support Ukrainian NPPs.

The Agency clarified that in the event of a loss of external power supply, NPPs will rely on such equipment to ensure safe and reliable operation.

Background: On 5 September, Ukrainian power engineers repaired the damaged second power transmission line to Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Support UP or become our patron!

nuclear power plantIAEA
