1 civilian killed and 58, including 5 children, injured in Russian strike on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Russian forces struck the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles on 6 September, leaving 1 civilian dead and 58 more injured, including 5 children. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force; Ukraine's Interior Ministry; State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy has attacked Pavlohrad.

Early reports indicate that five people have been injured. Severe damage also occurred. The threat persists, so observe information silence. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is sounded."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad. Photo: SES

Details: Earlier, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target approaching Pavlohrad from Donetsk Oblast and urged residents to take cover: "Pavlohrad, take cover immediately!"

Updated: Lysak later reported that the attack had resulted in 1 person being killed and 18 others, including a child, being injured.

Quote: "Sadly, a civilian has been killed in Pavlohrad. The number of injured is growing. There are 18 of them in hospital now, including a 9-year-old girl.

Details: He noted that several fires occurred in the city. A flat caught fire in one of the apartment blocks. Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued five people.

Later, Lysak noted that the number of injured had increased to 30.

"Three of them are children. In addition to the 9-year-old girl, boys aged 11 and 4 have been injured in the missile attack on the city. Among the people in hospital, two are in a serious condition. Doctors are doing everything to save their lives," added Lysak.

Minutes later, the SES reported that 40 people had been injured in the Russian attack on the city.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Updated: At 12:52, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces had launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of Pavlohrad at around 10:00.

"Early reports indicate that five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from Voronezh and Rostov oblasts of the Russian Federation," the Air Force said.

In addition, Lysak reported that 50 people had been injured. He noted that the oldest is 86 years old and the youngest is 4. All are being provided with the necessary assistance. In addition, the houses of local residents have been damaged. Information on the aftermath of the Russian attack is still being gathered.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of victims of the Russian strike on Pavlohrad had increased to 55. Emergency rescue efforts at the impact site continue.

At 14:55, Lysak reported 58 casualties, 5 of them were children. According to him, the victims had suffered lacerations and slash wounds, fractures, bruises, and head injuries. Three men, ages 30, 68, and 69, had been hospitalised in a serious condition.

Several businesses in the city have also suffered damage as a result of missile strikes. More than 30 apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and 27 shops were severely affected. A car was destroyed, and two more were damaged.

Background:

On 5 September, the Myrnohrad City Military Administration announced that evacuation trains from Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast had been cancelled due to the deteriorating security situation.

The departure point for the evacuation trains carrying civilians from Donetsk Oblast is Pavlohrad station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On 4 September, Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that about 26,000 people, including 1,076 children, remained in the frontline city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, towards which the Russians are seeking to advance.

