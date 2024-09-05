All Sections
Poultry farm and local authority building damaged in Russian strikes on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 5 September 2024, 07:44
A firefighter. Stock photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces targeted Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on late 4 September and on the night of 4-5 September, damaging a poultry farm and a local authority building.            

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor attacked Nikopol district in the evening and at night. They used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas were fired upon. A poultry farm and local authority building were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The official noted that the attacks persisted in the morning. Information on the aftermath of the Russian strikes is being gathered, but there were no casualties.

