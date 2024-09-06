Russian forces renewed intensity of shelling and assaults in Ukraine's south

The Russian troops have increased the intensity of their assaults and the number of artillery attacks in the south of Ukraine.

Source: Captain Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The units in the operational area of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Troops continue to conduct defensive operations, inflict fire damage on the enemy, and take measures to improve the tactical situation and defence stability. And it's not just words: they are managing to regain some positions. In other words, this defence can be called active, and there have been some successes, but I will not talk about them in detail so that it does not become fodder for the enemy.

We can say that after a relative pause from the enemy, the intensity of assault operations and the number of enemy attacks have returned to previous levels. They are three times lower than those of our neighbours, but perhaps this is also good news: the enemy does not have the resources to conduct assault operations of the same intensity.

Some people have the impression that when there are fewer attacks, it is a silence before the strengthening of the attacks. In fact, this is not the case because, for example, the number of artillery attacks has returned to the previous level. The enemy is firing 1,500 rounds of ammunition on our positions every day. In addition, there are more than 20 attacks on settlements every day, as well as drones, attack drones, FPV drones and drops from copters working alongside artillery. Speaking of attack drones, the Russians used 243 copters for this purpose in the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Troops over the past day: 241 FPV and 2 Lancet drones. More than 95% of them were destroyed."

Details: Likhovii said that Russian UAVs are increasingly being shot down by Ukrainian FPV drones. This was how 2 Orlan-10 and SuperCam reconnaissance drones were destroyed on 5 September in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The captain also added that since the beginning of the day, as of 07:00, the Russians have not conducted any assault operations but have already managed to launch four airstrikes using nine guided aerial bombs in Kherson Oblast. Out of 20 Shahed drones in the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, 12 drones were destroyed, 14 left the area of responsibility, and three disappeared from radar.

