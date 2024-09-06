Pentagon reveals contents of new military aid package for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense announced on Friday, 6 September, details of a new US aid package for Ukraine worth up to US$250 million.

Details: The announced package, which falls under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), is the 65th such aid since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It includes, among other items, RIM-7 missiles and support for air defence, Stinger missiles, ammunition for HIMARS systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, TOW anti-tank missiles, and Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems.

Additionally, the package features Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, M113 armoured personnel carriers, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, small arms ammunition, grenades, patrol boats, maritime training equipment, demolitions equipment and munitions, spare parts, and support equipment.

Quote: "The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated capability coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," the Pentagon emphasised.

On 6 September, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that President Joe Biden would announce a new US$250 million military aid package for Ukraine today.

At the same time, the Biden administration is in urgent talks with Congress to allow it to use more than US$6 billion in military aid to Ukraine before 30 September, when the fiscal year ends and the money could expire.

