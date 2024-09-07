Russia attacks Kostiantynivka, killing 3 people

Three people have been killed and three others injured in Russia’s morning attack on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook



Details: The Russians shelled the town with artillery, killing three men aged 24 to 69.

Three people were injured.

A multi-storey building, an administrative building, a shop, a pharmacy, six cars and three power lines have been damaged.

Updated: According to investigators, the attack occurred between 09:15 and 10:00 (Kyiv time) on 7 September 2024. Three men, aged 24, 46 and 69, were killed. They were near a local market at the time.

Another three civilians, a 50-year-old woman and two men aged 29 and 59, sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. They have been diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to their arms and legs.

Thirteen civilian facilities were damaged, including an apartment block, a medical establishment, a pharmacy, and a store, as well as several vehicles and power lines.

