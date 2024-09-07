All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia attacks Kostiantynivka, killing 3 people

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 September 2024, 12:09
Russia attacks Kostiantynivka, killing 3 people
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Three people have been killed and three others injured in Russia’s morning attack on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Details: The Russians shelled the town with artillery, killing three men aged 24 to 69.

Three people were injured.

Advertisement:

A multi-storey building, an administrative building, a shop, a pharmacy, six cars and three power lines have been damaged.

Updated: According to investigators, the attack occurred between 09:15 and 10:00 (Kyiv time) on 7 September 2024. Three men, aged 24, 46 and 69, were killed. They were near a local market at the time.

Another three civilians, a 50-year-old woman and two men aged 29 and 59, sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. They have been diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to their arms and legs.

Advertisement:

Thirteen civilian facilities were damaged, including an apartment block, a medical establishment, a pharmacy, and a store, as well as several vehicles and power lines.

Support UP or become our patron!

KostiantynivkaDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Kostiantynivka
Two children identified among fatalities in Russian 9 August attack on Kostiantynivka
Russians drop aerial bomb on Kostiantynivka, injuring 2 civilians
Russian missile attack damages houses, bakery plant and police building in Kostiantynivka – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: