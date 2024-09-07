Man killed and woman injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Monument marking the entrance to Kherson Oblast. Photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

A man was killed and a woman was injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 7 September.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "A resident of Poniativka was, sadly, killed in enemy shelling this afternoon.

Advertisement:

The man, 45, sustained fatal injuries."

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that Russian occupation forces deployed a drone to drop explosives on a woman in Odradokamianka on Saturday afternoon.

The woman, 69, was injured. She was hospitalised with a blast injury and wounds to her legs and abdomen.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!