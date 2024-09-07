Man killed and woman injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Saturday, 7 September 2024, 20:53
A man was killed and a woman was injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 7 September.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "A resident of Poniativka was, sadly, killed in enemy shelling this afternoon.
The man, 45, sustained fatal injuries."
Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that Russian occupation forces deployed a drone to drop explosives on a woman in Odradokamianka on Saturday afternoon.
The woman, 69, was injured. She was hospitalised with a blast injury and wounds to her legs and abdomen.
