Man killed and woman injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 September 2024, 20:53
Monument marking the entrance to Kherson Oblast. Photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

A man was killed and a woman was injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 7 September.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "A resident of Poniativka was, sadly, killed in enemy shelling this afternoon.

The man, 45, sustained fatal injuries."

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that Russian occupation forces deployed a drone to drop explosives on a woman in Odradokamianka on Saturday afternoon.

The woman, 69, was injured. She was hospitalised with a blast injury and wounds to her legs and abdomen.

Kherson Oblastwar
