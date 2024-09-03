All Sections
Russians attack Sadove in Kherson Oblast, killing one man and injuring one woman

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 3 September 2024, 10:02

The Russian military attacked the village of Sadove in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 3 September, killing one person and injuring another.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Oleksandr Prokudin: "The Russian military opened fire on a residential building in Sadove. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in his own home."

Details: He also said a 62-year-old woman was injured. She sustained a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to her forearm and thigh. The woman was taken to hospital.

Background:

