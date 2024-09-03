Russians attack Sadove in Kherson Oblast, killing one man and injuring one woman

The Russian military attacked the village of Sadove in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 3 September, killing one person and injuring another.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Oleksandr Prokudin: "The Russian military opened fire on a residential building in Sadove. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in his own home."

Advertisement:

Details: He also said a 62-year-old woman was injured. She sustained a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to her forearm and thigh. The woman was taken to hospital.

Background:

On the morning of 3 September, Russian troops attacked residential buildings in Kherson, seriously injuring a 14-year-old girl. Doctors are fighting to save her life.

