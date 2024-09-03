Russia sentences Ukrainian intelligence officer to 20 years after capturing him during Crimea landing
A Russian court has sentenced Ukrainian military officer Oleksandr Liubas, an employee of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), to 20 years in prison; he participated in a landing operation in occupied Crimea last year.
Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet
Details: Russians reported that the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Liubas to 20 years in prison for attempting a landing on the shores of Russian-occupied Crimea.
Russia claims that Liubas is a "member of a special forces unit" of DIU.
Russians sentenced him for "illegal crossing of the border, possession and smuggling of weapons, terrorism, and undergoing training for terrorist activities".
Background:
- In October 2023, Ukrainian intelligence posted a video showing Stugna and Bratstvo special operations units as part of the DIU landing on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula and delivering a fire strike against the Russians.
- Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, specified that during the landing of Ukrainian troops, a battle took place, resulting in significant losses for the Russians.
- In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, confirmed that Oleksandr Liubas was captured during the landing operation on the shores of Crimea on 4 October.
