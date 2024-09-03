Russia sentences Ukrainian intelligence officer to 20 years after capturing him during Crimea landing

A Russian court has sentenced Ukrainian military officer Oleksandr Liubas, an employee of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), to 20 years in prison; he participated in a landing operation in occupied Crimea last year.

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Russians reported that the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Liubas to 20 years in prison for attempting a landing on the shores of Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russia claims that Liubas is a "member of a special forces unit" of DIU.

Russians sentenced him for "illegal crossing of the border, possession and smuggling of weapons, terrorism, and undergoing training for terrorist activities".

Background:

In October 2023, Ukrainian intelligence posted a video showing Stugna and Bratstvo special operations units as part of the DIU landing on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula and delivering a fire strike against the Russians.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, specified that during the landing of Ukrainian troops, a battle took place, resulting in significant losses for the Russians.

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, confirmed that Oleksandr Liubas was captured during the landing operation on the shores of Crimea on 4 October.

