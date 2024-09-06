All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Estonian intelligence: Russia makes no significant progress in Ukraine in recent days

Oleh PavliukFriday, 6 September 2024, 17:10
Estonian intelligence: Russia makes no significant progress in Ukraine in recent days
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Head of the Military Intelligence Centre of Estonia, states that despite increasing the number of daily attacks on Ukrainian positions, Russia has not managed to achieve significant progress on the battlefield.

Source: European Pravda, citing ERR

Details: At the weekly press conference of the Estonian Defence Ministry, Kiviselg noted that in July and August, Russia conducted 140 to 160 attacks per day, and at the beginning of September, this number reached 190. 

Advertisement:

He said the Russian Armed Forces continue to maintain the initiative at the operational level, with their primary offensive focus still directed at Donetsk Oblast, particularly the city of Pokrovsk.

At the same time, there have been no significant changes on the front line in Ukraine over the past week, the colonel emphasised. 

Quote: "The Ukrainians have managed to slow down the Russian advance on the Pokrovsk front. While in previous months, the Russians advanced seven to eight kilometres per month on this front, we now see that in recent days, the pace of their advance has significantly slowed," Kiviselg noted.

Advertisement:

He added that Ukraine has also deployed additional units to the Pokrovsk front. 

Furthermore, the Head of the Military Intelligence Centre of Estonia pointed to an increase in air attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, specifically mentioning strikes on a military academy and a hospital in Poltava earlier this week.

If Russia intends to pressure Ukrainian society and weaken its resistance with such attacks on civilian infrastructure, Kiviselg assesses that Moscow has not succeeded. 

Quote: "At this point, I can say that the Russian Federation has not achieved this goal – as a result of these attacks, the will to defend among Ukrainians remains strong and continues to grow. These attacks also keep the support for Ukraine from its allies high," he pointed out.

Background:

  • Last week, UK Defence Intelligence noted that the advance of Russian forces towards the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast had accelerated.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine, especially during the "current difficult phase of the war".

Support UP or become our patron!

Estoniadefence intelligencewar
Advertisement:

Media posts satellite images of ship that delivered Iranian missiles to Russia

Zelenskyy on Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin: whole world responsible

Memorial service for son of Ukraine's chief rabbi killed in combat to be held in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Russians have committed 137,000 war crimes, and there must be at least that many verdicts

International law requires return of Crimea to Ukraine – President of Türkiye

US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary arrive in Kyiv – video

All News
Estonia
Russian hackers have attacked Ukraine, EU and NATO countries since 2020
Estonian defence minister says Russia's FSB may be behind explosions at Diehl defence plant in Germany
West needs to replace "support for war" with "support for Ukraine's victory" – Estonian defence minister
RECENT NEWS
19:25
Latvia's new aid package to include armoured vehicles and UAVs
19:09
Zelenskyy on long-range strikes at Russia: It does not depend on my optimism
18:46
UK Foreign Minister announces large £600m aid package for Ukraine
18:26
EU is ready for cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine
18:24
Media posts satellite images of ship that delivered Iranian missiles to Russia
18:09
Croatian PM announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine
17:57
EXPLAINERHow Kamala Harris defeated Trump in debate and what they said about war in Ukraine
17:42
Ukraine needs US$14 billion to rebuild educational infrastructure
17:42
Russians strike Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast, killing 2 people and injuring 2 more
17:24
Zelenskyy on Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin: whole world responsible
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: