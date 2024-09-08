All Sections
Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 September 2024, 18:16
Western air defence should shoot down Russian UAVs and missiles over Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the West should enhance its assistance for Ukraine following the recent occurrences of Russian drones landing on NATO territory.

Source: Sybiha on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Sybiha, Russian drones' violations of Romanian and Latvian airspace serve as a reminder that the Russian Federation's hostile acts extend beyond Ukraine.

Quote: "The collective response of the Allies should be to support Ukraine as much as possible now in order to put an end to the aggression of the Russian Federation, protect life and preserve peace in Europe. For this, Ukraine needs concrete actions of its allies," he stressed.

Among such moves, Sybiha cited the West's decision to utilise its air defence to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine, as well as increased assistance to Ukraine's Armed Forces and the removal of restrictions on Kyiv's use of weapons.

"Act now," the minister concluded.

Background:

  • After a Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 September, Romania said a drone violated its airspace. The wreckage is being searched for on its territory.
  • Latvia also said it had found a broken Russian military drone in the east of the country and launched an investigation.

