Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory

Oleh PavliukSunday, 8 September 2024, 15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has protested the violation of the country's airspace by a Russian drone on the night of Sunday, 8 September.

Source: Romanian Foreign Ministry, cited by European Pravda

Details: The Romanian Foreign Ministry expressed a strong protest against another violation of airspace that could have occurred during the Russian drone attack against Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges to stop the repeated attacks on the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure, as well as the irresponsible escalation of the security situation by the Russian Federation, in particular on the border between Romania and Ukraine," it added.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry noted that it had informed its allies and NATO structures about the incident and kept contact with them.

The Romanian Ministry of Defence had earlier confirmed that it had scrambled F-16 fighter jets due to the airspace violation and was also looking for the drone wreckage that could have fallen on the country's territory.

During the night, residents of Romanian border areas also received warnings of an air threat.

