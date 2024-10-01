All Sections
Ukrainian Foreign Minister starts his first visit to Poland – photos

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 1 October 2024, 12:22
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Х (Twitter)

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has arrived on his first visit to Poland since taking the post, and said he is starting his visit in Warsaw.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "On Ukraine's Defenders Day, I began my visit to Poland by paying tribute to the Ukrainian People's Republic warriors. We honour those who fought for our freedom in the past and those fighting now to ensure that this and future generations of Ukrainians live in our own free state."

Background:

  • On Monday, Sybiha held talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Budapest. After the talks, Sybiha said that he and his Hungarian counterpart noted "positive dynamics" in resolving the issue of national minorities.
  • The visit also resulted in the announcement that Ukraine and Hungary plan to hold a meeting of a joint intergovernmental commission by the end of the year.

