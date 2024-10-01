Russians almost reach city centre in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast – local military administration

The red part of the map reflects the occupied territory. Photo: DeepState map

Russian troops are already in the centre of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast. The fighting continues.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Details: According to Filashkin, there are battles continuing in Vuhledar while 107 residents remain in the town, which makes it difficult to supply them with humanitarian goods.

Quote: "Now the enemy is almost in the centre of the city, and therefore it is very difficult for the authorities and police units to get to these people who remained in the city."

Filashkin went on to say that all of the youngsters were safely evacuated from the city.

On 1 October, the DeepState monitoring project reported that the Russians had reached Vuhledar from the west and the south.

Background: On 26 September, Ruslan Mykula, co-founder of the DeepState analytical project, suggested that the fall of the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast – where Ukrainian forces have been resisting the Russian offensive for over two years – was imminent and would probably take place within days or weeks.

