Biden and Scholz talk about support for Ukraine after cancelling visit to Germany

Following the cancellation of his visit to Germany, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have confirmed their continued close cooperation, particularly regarding joint support for Ukraine's defence against Russian aggression.

Quote: "The President underscored the enduring strength of the US-German relationship and noted his intention to continue our strong collaboration on geopolitical priorities, including supporting Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression."

Background:

On 12 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was to take part in a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as Ramstein-format meetings) at head-of-state level.

The meeting was to be chaired by President Joe Biden, but he cancelled his trip to Europe due to the approaching Hurricane Milton, which was moving towards Florida's coast. It was later revealed that the Ramstein meeting had been postponed to an undetermined date.

