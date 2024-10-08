German government expects strong signal for Ukraine from Biden's visit

The German government expects US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany to send a strong signal of continued support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; ntv, citing sources in government circles

Details: The German government expects a "substantial working visit", the sources said, commenting on Biden's upcoming visit on Friday and Saturday.

Biden’s participation in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on Saturday at the US base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate will send a "strong signal" of continued military support for Ukraine, the government says.

Before Ramstein, Joe Biden plans to hold a quadripartite meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to Berlin government circles, the talks will focus on the Middle East conflict and the war in Ukraine.

Background:

Earlier, the media reported that the upcoming meeting of Kyiv's allies in the Ramstein format (Ukraine Defence Contact Group) is expected to take new steps to support Ukraine, particularly its North Atlantic integration.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly intends to present his Victory Plan to the leaders of allied countries during the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

