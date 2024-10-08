All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

German government expects strong signal for Ukraine from Biden's visit

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 8 October 2024, 15:46
German government expects strong signal for Ukraine from Biden's visit
German flag. Photo: Getty Images

The German government expects US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany to send a strong signal of continued support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; ntv, citing sources in government circles

Details: The German government expects a "substantial working visit", the sources said, commenting on Biden's upcoming visit on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement:

Biden’s participation in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on Saturday at the US base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate will send a "strong signal" of continued military support for Ukraine, the government says.

Before Ramstein, Joe Biden plans to hold a quadripartite meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to Berlin government circles, the talks will focus on the Middle East conflict and the war in Ukraine.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, the media reported that the upcoming meeting of Kyiv's allies in the Ramstein format (Ukraine Defence Contact Group) is expected to take new steps to support Ukraine, particularly its North Atlantic integration.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly intends to present his Victory Plan to the leaders of allied countries during the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyBidenUkraine
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Germany
Germany investigates sale of luxury cars in Russia despite sanctions
German Foreign Minister does not rule out that Ukraine will be able to hit Russia's rear with German weapons
German foreign minister says Russian disinformation is particularly aimed at young people
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: