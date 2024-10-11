All Sections
EU to consider sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with ballistic missiles – Reuters

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 11 October 2024, 19:16
The flag of Iran. Stock photo: Getty Images

It is expected that on Monday, 14 October, the European Union may impose sanctions against individuals and legal entities in connection with Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: Reuters with reference to the words of an EU official, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to the official, this will be "a first package of designations in the context of Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia".

He stressed that sanctions will be directed at both individuals and organisations, but did not provide further details.

The European Union's foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Monday, 14 October, to discuss additional military help for Ukraine as well as the current condition of sanctions against Russia.

On 4 October, Bloomberg reported that the EU was ready to impose sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with ballistic missiles, which the US officially confirmed on 10 September.

The UK and the US have already announced their own sanctions against Iran and Russia. Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, submitted a proposal to member states to impose sanctions on Iran over its supply of ballistic missiles to Russia.

