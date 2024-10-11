Media shows consequences of Ukrainian attack on Shahed UAV storage facilities in Russia's Krasnodar – video

Fresh satellite images showing Russian facilities storing Shahed UAVs damaged by Ukrainian drones near the city of Yeisk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai have been published online.

Source: Skhemy (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty)

Details: As of 11 October, photos from the Planet Labs satellite show the impact of a Ukrainian drone attack on storage facilities near Yeisk.

The satellite detected damage to storage buildings, including the destruction of one of their roofs, as well as evidence of fire.

Background:

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that a strike group of the Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, attacked a facility containing Shahed loitering munitions near the settlement of Oktyabrsky in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. According to the officials, approximately 400 loitering munitions were stored at the facility. Objective monitoring confirmed a precise hit on the target, while a secondary detonation occurred on the premises of the facility.

The governors of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and Bryansk Oblast claimed that their territories were attacked by drones that were allegedly downed, with the wreckage causing minor damage.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defence downed 47 Ukrainian UAVs over Russia and the Azov Sea on the night of 8-9 October.

Subsequently, videos of explosions and fires appeared on social networks.

