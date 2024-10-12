Ukrainian air defence downs 24 Russian attack UAVs overnight

A total of 24 Russian attack drones have been shot down as a result of combat efforts by Ukrainian air defence on the night of 11-12 October.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Ukrainian air defence downed Russian drones in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

In total, the Russians attacked Ukraine with several missiles that were launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and 28 UAVs that were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

