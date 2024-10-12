All Sections
300 priests from 13 religious organisations serve in Ukrainian forces

Saturday, 12 October 2024, 12:25
Only priests with higher theological education can become chaplains in Ukraine. Photo: StratCom on Telegram

More than 300 priests from 13 different religious organisations are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communications of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (StratCom)

Quote: "Currently, over 300 priests and theologians from 13 religious organisations are serving in the military. Whether on the front lines, in the rear, or in hospitals, they are always there for the soldiers, to pray together, perform sacraments, or simply listen to those in need of spiritual guidance."

Details: It is worth noting that the Verkhovna Rada approved the Law on Military Chaplaincy in November 2021, but the system for military priests (chaplains) in Ukraine was only launched in October 2022.

StratCom highlighted that chaplains started serving in the Ukrainian military after the Russian invasion of Crimea, and Donetsk and Luhansk oblast in 2014.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine express their gratitude to their spiritual leaders for their selflessness and service to God and the Ukrainian military!" StratCom added.

Background:

  • Any willing clergyman who is a citizen of Ukraine can become a military chaplain. They must belong to a registered religious organisation in Ukraine and obtain a mandate for chaplaincy from its governing body.
  • However, according to the law, the clergyman cannot be part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.
  • Additionally, military chaplains are required to have a higher theological education and undergo specialised training.

